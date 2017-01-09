Trump get used to a lot of people calling you out for false promises and your actions

For whom does the bell toll ,it's for you Donald time is ticking on all your promises and people expect you to pay in full. No half measures on building your great wall will work. No half ass measures in creating a better healthcare system will be accepted. You better create a lot of good paying jobs ,no working as a paperboy will feed a starving family. All the promises are remembered and people will call you out for everyone not met. So you better grow a set and get tougher skin cause if you don't you'll come off as a whinny little baby if your not thought of that already by a lot of growed ass people.