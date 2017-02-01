Threating Mexico with Sending Troops There . Hanging Up on Australia

I'm guessing diplomacy is not something Trump did well in at his private school growing up. Saying your going to send Troops into a neighboring country , something he learned from Putin maybe? Hanging up on the leader of Australia another tip from Putin?

Why not be a bully to other countries leaders and show them no respect?

That's really going to win the United States allies and friends around the world. If we ever need them there going to go out of there way to help us. Well not

Being a country alone in a big world isn't really going to make us safer , and having a president who is getting to be the most hated person in the world not a big help either.