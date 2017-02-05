He removed the tweet but it has already been notice and retweeted many times. Dan Adamini a dentist / radio personality / GOP official tweeted maybe we need another Kent state to teach protestors not to protest . Guess he was also against something called the Boston tea party, This country started with protests . Guess Dan's not up much on history. So give your answer to Dan by not using his services if you live in the Marquette Michigan area of the Upper Peninsula
Boycott Dan Adamini a Marquette Michigan Republican who says we need another Kent State.
Sat Feb 4, 2017 9:13 PM
