Boycott Dan Adamini a Marquette Michigan Republican who says we need another Kent State.

He removed the tweet but it has already been notice and retweeted many times. Dan Adamini a dentist / radio personality / GOP official tweeted maybe we need another Kent state to teach protestors not to protest . Guess he was also against something called the Boston tea party, This country started with protests . Guess Dan's not up much on history. So give your answer to Dan by not using his services if you live in the Marquette Michigan area of the Upper Peninsula