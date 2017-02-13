They investigated Benghazi when nothing was there but will then investigate a real scandal ? How far will this go is needed to be asked ? Anyone else involved ? Was it just about Russian sanctions or where other things discussed between Flynn and Russia like hacking. This reminds me of a little thing called Watergate that brought down a president. Until I get a feeling that everything is out about the whole thing , I will never feel that Trump is the legally voted in president.
Flynn Resigns but it shouldn't end there ,full investigation needs to happen
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:38 PM
