Flynn Resigns but it shouldn't end there ,full investigation needs to happen

By Stop Gun Insanity
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:38 PM
They investigated Benghazi when nothing was there but will then investigate a real scandal ? How far will this go is needed to be asked ? Anyone else involved ? Was it just about Russian sanctions or where other things discussed between Flynn and Russia like hacking. This reminds me of a little thing called Watergate that brought down a president. Until I get a feeling that everything is out about the whole thing , I will never feel that Trump is the legally voted in president.

