First off they are not trained to be police , so it will end in people most likely getting killed or injured. It will further escalate the tensions in this country. How far behind is concentration camps and martial law? Seems like Trump is steering us down a course to total destruction hopeful someone will take his hands off the wheel soon.
Calling in The National Guard To Round Up Immigrants ,Trump Latest Stupid Plan
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:29 AM
