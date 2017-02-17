Newsvine

Stop Gun Insanity

 

About I'm active in helping create reasonal gun ownership Articles: 420 Seeds: 0 Comments: 293 Since: Aug 2015

Calling in The National Guard To Round Up Immigrants ,Trump Latest Stupid Plan

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Stop Gun Insanity
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:29 AM
Discuss:

First off they are not trained to be police , so it will end in people most likely getting killed or injured. It will further escalate the tensions in this country. How far behind is concentration camps and martial law? Seems like Trump is steering us down a course to total destruction hopeful someone will take his hands off the wheel soon.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor