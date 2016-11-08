Newsvine

Expect a big drop in the stockmarket if Trump Becomes presidents

By Stop Gun Insanity
Tue Nov 8, 2016 6:58 PM
All ready futures are falling so lots of people going to lose lots of money if Trump wins, guess that means or could mean more people losing their jobs. Less capital for business to spend if Trump wins. It will end with financial ruin for this country. I hoped people would use their brains but if Trump wins we will be screwed  . My prediction large job loss , civil unrest ,and a doubling or tripling of our national debts, I'm an older American so I'm could careless if this country goes down the crapper out of Ignorance. I am  a short timer  so let the chips fall where they may. I won't have to live with it.

