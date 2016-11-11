Newsvine

You just got Punked Bigly Republican Voters

By Stop Gun Insanity
Fri Nov 11, 2016 9:52 AM
The Great Trump Wall downgraded to a double chain link fence . Obamacare at this time I exploding in new sign ups so that won't be so easy to kill and will probably only be tweaked. Mass deporting of illegal Mexicans just is never going to happen. Reversing of Roe v. Wade may happen but that will mean an increase the number of poor in the United States because the well off can go abortion shopping in a world market. So in the end business as usual no real change. Then you Racist who think you got the green light to start hanging African American or shooting Jews you been played the most. It will still be illegal and your ass  will go to jail.

