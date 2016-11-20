Putting People on a registration list because of their religion seems so unAmerican .

Having a registration process for Muslims is ok but one for gun owners is not. I do remember in the history of world war 2 we made Japanese Americans live in concentration camp and that was a big mistake. I also remember Hitler requiring all Jews to be registered in Nazi Germany. To me it seems like a way to single people out for the so called Alternate-Right to abuse. Will Muslim businesses be force to mark their doors like Jews had to in Nazi Germany with something like the Star of David? I see not much good happening with this plan.