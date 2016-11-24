Newsvine

Stop Gun Insanity

 

Trump keeps saying he wants unity but keep picking divisive people for his cabinet

By Stop Gun Insanity
Thu Nov 24, 2016 11:33 AM
A women who is pro-private school running the department of education. A man who calls anyone who smokes pot bad people, A man who runs a racist hate filled online magazine. A  person who basically has called all Muslims terrorists. So this kind of crap is supposed to unite us., Really

So far nothing to bring people together and have a feel good moment .Who else is coming the person who called us the 99%. A person in charge of health that thinks women are second class citizens. A war monger in charge of the defense department. So far almost none of those chosen are qualified for the jobs they've been given.

