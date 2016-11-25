Privatization of Government Programs Good Thing or Bad Thing?

Privatization could make those services like Social Security .Medicad ,Medicare into for profit businesses. If that happens most likely those services will have cost saving cuts to increase profits that's how businesses work. So someone will get less and that's usually the people who need it the most the poor. So I'm leaning towards it's a bad thing. Many businesses have a well deserved bad reputation, insurance companies where to get paid the amount your due always require in this day and age for you to get a lawyer first so you don't get cheated. It requires a lawyer now to deal with Social Security that will only become worse if it's privatized. The only ones getting benefit will be legal eagles as they get more and more business.