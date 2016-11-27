If you watched states controlled by Republicans you notice things like education are the first to become the sacrificial lambs to the debt. So don't be surprised if the federal government doesn't do the same thing. The thing that would help us create a better economy education is almost always thrown away like meaningless trash and America falls further behind. A brain drain in this country seems to be what Republicans want. As the less educated become their power base they don't want to lose.
Education will suffer under a Republican Federal Government.
Sun Nov 27, 2016 10:20 AM
