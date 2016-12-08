Trumps Rabid Racist Dogs now on the hunt for Union Leaders

Trump's lies do have consequences his 1100 jobs which was another exaggeration by about 300. He was called out on by a union leader who now is getting death threats from Trump's attack dogs. Truth is supposed to set you free under Trump it can get you placed in a 6 foot deep hole covered with dirt. Your supposed to speak truth to power unless it's Adolf Hitler , Joseph Stalin ,or Donald Trump. Truth is going to be something precious and very rare under a Trump Presidency better get used to exaggerated bullshit as the norm.