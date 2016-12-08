Newsvine

Trumps Rabid Racist Dogs now on the hunt for Union Leaders

By Stop Gun Insanity
Thu Dec 8, 2016 1:48 PM
Trump's lies do have consequences his 1100 jobs which was another exaggeration by about 300. He was called out on by a union leader who now is getting death threats from Trump's attack dogs.   Truth is supposed to set you free under Trump it can get you placed in a 6 foot deep hole covered with dirt. Your supposed to speak truth to power unless it's Adolf Hitler , Joseph Stalin ,or Donald Trump. Truth is going to be something precious and very rare under a Trump Presidency better get used to exaggerated bullshit as the norm.

