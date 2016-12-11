What the heck does like a smart person mean? Some one should ask Trump

Either your smart or your not, His excuse for not getting Daily Intelligence Briefing puts a lot of Americans life at risk here or abroad. So I ask again is he smart or just playing smart like some actor who in real life doesn't have a clue.

What if something like 9/11 is in the pipe line ?

Is he setting up an excuse to have deniability because he wasn't briefed?

Is it all just some game to him where he gets to play god ,deciding who gets to live and who gets to die? America is going back to a pre-9/11 government who blissfully hides it head in the sand until boom it's to late again. Sad how we never learn in this country and history keeps repeating itself over and over. They say America has a short memory but its ridiculously short. 15 years ago and we forget it ever happened. Maybe it's time again to be reminded I guess