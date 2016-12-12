Inteligence community getting a big slap in the face by the Trumpsters

The worlds not a safe place and the people who work in the CIA and sometimes the NSA put their lives on the line around the world everyday. It's not because they're paid but because they really believe in protecting this country. Now along comes Bumpkin Trumpkin poo pooing every sacrifice they've made saying they don't know what their talking about and calling them ridiculous.. Face the facts Bumpkin yes Russia helped you win the election by hacking and by spreading false facts. You did not win on your own merit. You won because too many Americans have been brainwashed for so long by the GOP they can't think for themselves any longer. Your ill gotten gains will quickly fade and you will have to get off your ass and govern. So far your not doing to well by having cronies in your cabinet who aren't qualified to be anymore then a dog catcher and some not even that.