You didn't really believe it was all roses between Mitt and Donald or that the hatchet was buried anywhere but right in Mitts back. He Trump had to put a knife in Mitts back and give it one more finale twist. Being as petty as Trump is it should surprise no one. Mitt you are fired and will not be Secretary of State . You will just be another ass clown fallen to a thin skinned small handed Troll
Trump commited the ultimate Lucy and pulled the ball before Charle Brown Mitt could kick it.
Tue Dec 13, 2016 1:08 PM
