I don't understand this one at all unless he's trying to get more Americans and Israel's killed. He is creating the next Benghazi, a nightmare for both United States and Israel. Since the capitol is in Telavi it even makes less sense. Shows he's clueless about the world. Putting your finger in a bee hive and giving it a poke is not good policy.
Donald being like smart again and wants to move embassy to Jerusalem .
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Fri Dec 16, 2016 6:48 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment