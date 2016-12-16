Newsvine

Donald being like smart again and wants to move embassy to Jerusalem .

By Stop Gun Insanity
Fri Dec 16, 2016 6:48 AM
I don't understand this one at all unless he's trying to get more Americans and Israel's killed. He is creating the next Benghazi,  a nightmare for both United States and Israel. Since the capitol is in Telavi it even makes less sense.  Shows he's clueless about the world. Putting your finger in a bee hive and giving it a poke is not good policy. 

