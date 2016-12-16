Guess who told the most Pinnochios this year need a clue he's the president-elect

There's an old saying it goes like this fool me once shame on you , fool me twice shame on me. So what if you've been fooled way more times then that does that make you a big fool. Trump the king of exaggerations and down right lies still has people that actually believe anything he says, He's been called out and lots of the things he has claimed have been proven to be a pile of crap. But in this sad country some people will cling to whatever false hope they have like it's a life line. When they sink no one will notice so the crime still will continue and the lies will roll on taking more victim like a quicksand pit.