Russian Finger Prints All Over Trumps Cabinet

How many have ties to Russian businesses? Bet it's more then just a few. Trump himself has business ties to Russia ,His choice for Secretary of State has ties to Russian businesses, and I'm sure others do to. Should any public official have business relations with any foreign country ? Won't that create a conflict of interest or a perception of a conflict which is just as bad ? I personal don't want a federal government that's in the pocket of a dictator from anywhere. But it won't be the first time our government supported a dictator but each time in the past it ended badly. Like in Cuba , like in Iran , and other places. All once ruled by dictators we decided to support and when those dictators were over thrown United States got the short end of the stick.