Maybe Trumps Orange Skin Comes From Constent Egg On His Face.

Tweet, Tweet , said the stupid bird not knowing if is twittering was true of not. If he would of had his daily intelligence briefing he would of known the drone was coming home already booked on its trip home. Maybe it's time to give up your song and dance , wait till you hear all the facts before you make judgement on things you know nothin about, Creating international crises on a whim isn't a safe way to rule a country. Not when the slightest word has great consequences and could end the life of millions.