Trump better find out quickly governing is nothing like running a business.

It's not about making a profit ,it's not always about saving money. In a crisis it's about taking care of the American people , stuff like hurricanes ,tornados ,earthquakes ,fire , sickness ,wars , and other unexpected things pop up and you better have a better response then tweeting on twitter. Your choices for your cabinet better be able to work under pressure ,cause when the shit hits the fan there's no time to screw around because wasted time means wasted lives. I'm hoping there's not a Katrina ,not a great Chicago fire , not a killing drought , so many things could come along. Having someone who never governed before is taking a big risk. I think it was a very bad choice and the future looks to be very rocky.