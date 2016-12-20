Newsvine

Stop Gun Insanity

 

About I'm active in helping create reasonal gun ownership Articles: 372 Seeds: 0 Comments: 265 Since: Aug 2015

Trump better find out quickly governing is nothing like running a business.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Stop Gun Insanity
Tue Dec 20, 2016 6:31 PM
Discuss:

It's not about making a profit ,it's not always about saving money. In a crisis it's about taking care of the American people , stuff like hurricanes ,tornados ,earthquakes ,fire , sickness ,wars , and other unexpected things pop up and you better have a better response then tweeting on twitter.  Your choices for your cabinet better be able to work under pressure ,cause when the shit hits the fan there's no time to screw around because wasted time means wasted lives. I'm hoping there's not a Katrina ,not a great Chicago fire , not a killing drought , so many things could come along. Having someone who never governed before is taking a big risk. I think it was a very bad choice and the future looks to be very rocky.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor