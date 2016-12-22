Trump used the N word in a tweet and it's not the one your thiking it is.

No it's nuclear he wants to start up the arms race again , Back to the old days of nuclear bunkers in the backyard ,and learning to hide your face against a wall in a school safety drill. Lets increase the nuclear arms stock pile and make the world safe like it was during the Cuban Missile crisis ,or the cold war. Strange that Vlad over in Russian also wants to start stock piling nukes. Oh I'll feel so much safer knowing two world dictators will have their fingers on the nuke button. Our dictator in Washington and theirs in Moscow