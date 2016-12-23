Let it Be an Arms Race Trump Chants on MSNBC

Stupid waste of money if he thinks people who already fly planes into towers or strap bombs to their bodies are going to be deterred by nukes. Trump doesn't get that they don't care if they live or die. They think they'll have a 100 vestal virgins waiting for they on the other side. Nope he's just forcing them to up their game with maybe dirty bombs , chemicals ,or viral weapons. We in this country are very weak in our defense of say our drinking water which could be easily contaminated ask the people who live in Flint ,Michigan out about that. How hard would it be for some terrorist to go to some cities water tower and introduce a virus or toxic chemical. I don't see guards around water towers or security cameras .Not even any kind of alarm system.

Nukes are not going to stop terrorists but will be paid for by more Americans starving and getting crappy or no medical care.