Newsvine

Stop Gun Insanity

 

About I'm active in helping create reasonal gun ownership Articles: 372 Seeds: 0 Comments: 265 Since: Aug 2015

Trump wants to stir the pot and keep the middle-east in an endless war forever

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Stop Gun Insanity
Fri Dec 23, 2016 2:49 PM
Discuss:

The 2 state settlement is the only one that will work. Unless the Israel's wants to commit crimes like Hitler and commit genocide on every Palestinian  Israel's got to stop building settlements in Palestinian controlled areas. It's that dam easy but they decide they can't control their own citizens. I as an America is sick of the whole mess. Not when Israel  keeps bringing the mess on their own heads. Trump stop putting American lives on the line without their permission,  You take you and your sons asses to the middle-east  and risk them

NO AMERICAN BLOOD FOR ISRAEL

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor