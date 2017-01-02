Trump what's you're prediction

I know he's not president yet but he's out there making policy by twitter. I believe there enough out there to predict future out comes. If it's up to my judgement it's not looking good for many Americans. 20 million losing there healthcare not good that will just drive up the costs for the rest of us. It to me is strange how so many people think that other peoples problem somehow won't effect them but it does and it will. We are all connected in a community where no man is an island. Unless we start working together we all sink. Like the old saying United we stand divided we fall. The GOP wants to be the party of division to use that to stay in power ,it's the old divide and concur plan to keeps us at each others throats while they steal our freedom.