Nope don't like the stuff about my friend Putin , Don't want to hear the truth so I'm changing the way both the C.I.A and N.S.A work. I don't care if it puts American lives around the world in danger.

Another Trump plan that is idiotic because he thinks he knows everything. Those pesky agencies have learned by trial and error what works and what doesn't they don't need a know nothing armchair quarterback coming in and screwing up the system.