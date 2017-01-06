Guess whose paying for Trumps wall ,if you say Mexico your wrong

No it will come out of your pocket either through taxes or by getting less help from the government. You didn't really think Mexico was paying for it ,you couldn't be that gullible. Most if not all Trumps promises will not see the light of day. He's even doubling down know and saying Mexico will pay us back in someway. How we going to force them to do that start a war with them? Oh the wall of lies built on one lie at a time is what we will get.