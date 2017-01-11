Trump asks ,"are we living in Nazi Germany?"/ My answer not yet but we will be with you as president.

What is more Hitler like then trying to destroy free speech? Trump daily does that by making fun of reporters or anyone who speaks out against him. Sounds like something Hitler would do. I bet instead of living by the saying what would Jesus do ,Trump lives by the saying what would Hitler do. I can see the sticker on his limos bumper saying WWHD instead of WWJD.

He's ready to take away your citizenship for burning the flag , he's ready to make fun of or belittle anyone who whispers a bad word about him. He's ready to build another Berlin type wall across the bottom of the United States. He's already acting like he wants to build a concentration type camp for Muslims or paint symbols on the doors of their homes or businesses. I for one would never be registered by Trumps government for any reason. He would use those lists like enemy lists and persecute the people on them.

TAKE A LOOK IN THE MIRROR DONALD THEN YOU WILL SEE A NAZI TYPE PERSON