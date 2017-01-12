Trump in over his head and falling fast

He's out of his league

Up the creek with no paddles

There's a hundred ways to say it but he was never or ever be qualified to be President. People are going to learn a good lesson that being good at business is not a quality for being a good President. He is not level headed or can he control his emotion specially as it pertains to anger. He likes to call names that's ok in a two year old but not cool if your a President. He surrounds him self in layers of ass kissers and brown nosers so has no contact with the real world. Donald is the ultimate boy in the plastic bubble. He will fail and in his own words fail bigly. It's sad he will drag the rest of us down with him, Get your safety vest ready for the storm and get prepared for choppy water.