Trump first foreign trip he goes to Russia Stupid or Smart?

By Stop Gun Insanity
Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:21 PM
Well my view stupid.

 

It undermines NATO and will make then wonder where Trumps head is. Making the rest of Europe nervous and start thinking of the United States as less of an ally isn't smart politics

 

My other point giving all those critics and voices that think Russia interfered in our elections even more fodder doesn't sound like  good idea. It kind of may look like Trump was in on that whole deal since the beginning. He was in Russia pocket during the whole election? 

 

Trump giving the finger and the American people may decide to bite it off. Americans will only put up with so much crap and drama before they get sick of it. Try acting like a grown up if you want to stay president.

