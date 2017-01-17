Trump now claiming polls rigged against him but in reality America woke up to the fact that he sucks

It's not rigged like the election wasn't rigged against him as he claimed. If it was rigged it was rigged to let him win. Any bad news Trump hides his head back up his ass so he can ignore the truth. Many Americans who voted for him now think they made a big mistake, The honeymoon is over and you find out your new spouse is the ugliest man on earth. Can you get it annulled or in political terms can he be impeached many are wondering or is this going to be an ugly divorce which drags out with the ending being total destruction?