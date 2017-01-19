Who can we call to make Friday Turn off the Trump Day?

I know I'm not watching any of it. He did his in your face tour wasn't that enough gloating. I hope his first day of being president sucks bigly. I'm not encouraging this big ego fool anymore then necessary, So if you think he'll make the worst president in history turn off the news, and don't watch the big TV networks. There are a lot of great TV cable networks that won't be showing the Trump lovefest that will make you want to either throw up or cry for the death of America. I personally will be using my Roku account and be watching movies that day.