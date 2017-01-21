The days of a kinder and gentler America just died

Should of seen it coming it's been a long time in getting here. The TV shows like survivor where people stab each other in the back for money. Not like the old days when shows like Highway to Heaven or Touched By an Angel were the favorites. Now thrash television is becoming the favorites ,the bachelor where women fight over men is that the image we want girls to expire to ,people on an island fighting over money another good image, and the Trumps own show people losing their morals and showing to be in business you have to have none. Really some one better tell that to companies like Ben & Jerry's cause they must be doing it all wrong.