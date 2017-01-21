milliontweetmarch lets keep it alive

#milliontweetmarch

Every ones saying what's the next step. They think we will all go home and forget our president isn't working for us but for the wealthy. That global warming will be ignored and made much worse. That millions will lose their healthcare. That women will get treated like second class citizens.

What Next?

We keep up the dialog ,we keep up the pressure ,we already seen the cracks forming as Trump goes off the deep end and his press secretary does a Bagdad Bob and tells reality isn't real. use this hashtag and create the first cybermarch #milliontweetmarch