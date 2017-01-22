31 million watched the inauguration does that mean they necessarily support Trump .The answer no. But we don't have the numbers of people who watched the women's march on television. Why Not? If Trump gets to throw numbers around we the people what the right to be able to do the same.
Trump wants to play the numbers game so lets have all the number how many people watched women march on television #milliontweetmarch
Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:32 AM
