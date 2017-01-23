Trump answer to Global Warming treat the symptoms after they happen

Of course he's Johnny on the spot to spend tax money to clean up after a tornado but to do anything to stop then from happening nope nothing. He doesn't believe humans can effect the weather or that climate although through history there's proof of it happening,, The dust bowl was created by farmers who planted wheat in a place it couldn't grow without changing the local climate. The result a major drought that lasted for over 10 years spreading a cloud of dust. So I'll make a prediction expect more droughts in some places ,more floods in others, more fires ,more tornados , more hurricanes., and other weird weather causing trouble. Trump will get you money after the fact ,after your home is destroyed ,or your family is dead.