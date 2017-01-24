A List of Alternative Facts that came from the Trump Universe

We in this universe call them lies

3 million illegal aliens voted against Trump so he really won the popular vote

2 million or more people were at his inauguration

Mexico opened up it jails and sends it worst criminals here

He never committed a sexual assault

He will have no future input in his businesses

He never made fun of a physical disabled person.

He was going to have Hillary put in jail.

That he will create a healthcare system that will cover everyone.

This is just some of those alternate facts I expect more to be added every time he speaks or tweets. We now have a president we can't trust about even the smallest of things ,he exaggerates or just plain lies. He has imposed a gag order over most of the government so the American people will be kept in the dark about most things.

