Trump is now asking to use Tax Payer money to prove his delusional claim of million of illegal votes cast in his election. What next will money be wasted on? It's totally insane that we get the bill to massage his large ego. Wasn't the whole Benghazi thing enough money wasted? How many people could better benefit from the money wasted on Trumps alternate facts.
Lets Waste Tax Payer Money To Prove Alternative Facts
Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:50 AM
