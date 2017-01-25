Trump used eminent domain laws to steal land many times in his businesses so why not do it as president? Lets use it to steal Native Americans sacred lands to put some pipeline that could spill large amounts of toxic tar all over it. Why not Trump says because he believe jobs at any cost no matter the consequences are good for America. Who needs clean air or drinkable water?
From the king of eminent domain use lets steal some Native American Land
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:02 AM
