Freedoms Death By A Thousand Cuts

It's happening as I type this , 4 journalists arrested for covering violent protests on inauguration day, EPA and National Parks told not to report or tweet anything to the public , Trump makes everyone in the White House sign a non-disclosure agreement , Protestors billed money to protest, and mow in some states they want to make protesting illegal. Make all Muslims register why to keep them prisoners in their own homes. Take Native American land without their consent. Send Federal Troops into American Cities. Have your own propaganda machine in the form of FOX News. When Truth dies so does Freedom. Don't trust anything coming out of the White House ,the saying fool me once shame on you ,fool me twice shame on me counts. Don't let them shame you over and over.