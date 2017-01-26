Fight Fire With Fire or Lets Become Terrorists Ourselves

Is that what we want to do become terrorists and bullies?

Build black sites so we can torture on foreign soil to circumvent US laws. Even though torture rarely can be taken as truth because people will say what the torturer want to hear to end it. Plus what if you accidently torture someone by mistake who knows nothing can't take it back once it's done

It also gives our enemies the right to torture our soldiers, we won't have a leg to stand on to say anything about it. We lose the moral high ground if we act like them we become no better.