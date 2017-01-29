Muslim bans are not going to be effective if the actually countries terrorists came from are not even on the list. Saudi Arabia isn't on the list but some of the people involved in 911 came from there. Egypt is not on the list but known terrorist come from there. So what good is a ban list that wouldn't of even stopped 911 from happening. Why not have these countries on the list? Is it because Trump has business ties to them?
Strange How None of The Muslim Countries Trump Does Business With Are On The Ban List
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:37 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment