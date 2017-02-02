Looks Like Stormy Seas Ahead , War looms in our future

Who will we fighting take your pick?

China

Mexico

Iran

Maybe it will be just one or maybe all at once.

Trump is putting us all in danger with his bully act. His bluffs will be called by China , Mexico , and Iran. Then lots of American soldiers will be wasting their lives like they did in Iraq and Vietnam. They won't be billionaires lives but real Americans lives . The way it stands now our soldiers will be going it alone ,no other countries will be joining this losing cause.

My advice if your in the military get out now why you can. It won't make you a hero or a patriot fighting in Trump crazy wars it will only make you dead.