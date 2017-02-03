Increase in mental ilnesses caused by the stress of Trumps unpredictability

Unpredictability is the worse stress certain people with mental illnesses can't handle. My prediction increases in panic attacks among those people who suffer those. I know as a sufferer myself I find it harder to control my stress when I don't know what's coming. It's not always easy to keep the beast at bay. With Trump running around like a chicken with his head cut off who knows where we are going to end up.

This stress can also cause increases in drinking and drug use, People will be looking for escapes from Trumpism . No one wants to live under Trump rule because no one has a clue what that will mean. Flip flopping all over the place does not make anyone confident in the future. Incoherent ranting is not a way to run a country.