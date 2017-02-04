Using a Nuclear Bomb to kill a mouse is like Trump fighting Terrorists

His order is way overboard to combat an almost non existent problem. How many terrorists killed American citizens in the United States this year. I'm talking Muslim terrorists under a hundred ,more like under a few dozen. So we disrupt the system because of maybe a few dozen deaths. That is crazy ,that is being paranoid , that is a phobia instead of a real fear. 10,000 or more American died in traffic accidents ,may more died from gun violence not done by terrorists. More people died from natural disasters caused by global warming.

This is Trump using a nuke to kill a mouse , how extremely out of proportion are we willing to go. To stop a few dozen death from terrorism but do nothing about the things that really kill large amounts of Americans