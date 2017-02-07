A Milion Things Your More Likely To Die From Then Terrorism By Muslims

If you take them by their number for the sake of augment ,which I'm not claiming as being correct there were 78 acts of terrorism by Muslims .
Let's look at a small list of things your more likely to die from in 2 years time.
- Car accidents
- The Flu
- Cancer
- Heart Attack
- Starvation
- Drinking
- Drugs
- Suicide
- Poor Medical Service
- The Weather
- Earthquakes
- Fire
- Pollution
- Gun Violence
- Food Poisoning
- infection
- bullies
- animal attacks
- ETC............
The list goes on and on
Many of these things Trump will make more likely you will die from because of his policies. Terrorism is so minor a thing to fear that it is in reality a false phobia in most peoples lives, Do you know anyone in your personal life that was killed by terrorists most of us will have to answer no.