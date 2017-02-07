Newsvine

A Milion Things Your More Likely To Die From Then Terrorism By Muslims

By Stop Gun Insanity
Tue Feb 7, 2017 7:28 AM
If you take them by their number for the sake of augment ,which I'm not claiming as being correct there were 78 acts of terrorism by Muslims .

Let's look at a small list of things your more likely to die from in 2 years time.

  •  Car accidents
  • The Flu
  • Cancer
  • Heart Attack
  • Starvation
  • Drinking
  • Drugs
  • Suicide
  • Poor Medical Service
  • The Weather
  • Earthquakes
  • Fire
  • Pollution
  • Gun Violence
  • Food Poisoning
  • infection
  • bullies
  • animal attacks
  • ETC............

The list goes on and on

Many of these things Trump will make more likely you will die from because of his policies.  Terrorism is so minor a thing to fear that it is in reality a false phobia in most peoples lives, Do you know anyone in your personal life that was killed by terrorists most of us will have to answer no.

