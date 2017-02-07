A Milion Things Your More Likely To Die From Then Terrorism By Muslims

If you take them by their number for the sake of augment ,which I'm not claiming as being correct there were 78 acts of terrorism by Muslims .

Let's look at a small list of things your more likely to die from in 2 years time.

Car accidents

The Flu

Cancer

Heart Attack

Starvation

Drinking

Drugs

Suicide

Poor Medical Service

The Weather

Earthquakes

Fire

Pollution

Gun Violence

Food Poisoning

infection

bullies

animal attacks

ETC............

The list goes on and on

Many of these things Trump will make more likely you will die from because of his policies. Terrorism is so minor a thing to fear that it is in reality a false phobia in most peoples lives, Do you know anyone in your personal life that was killed by terrorists most of us will have to answer no.