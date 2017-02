He gives them everything they want. Terrorisms goal is to create fear ,and Trump by his very act fans the flames of fear into a firestorm. Right now it's the prime time to increase the numbers of terrorists. Trump has made it a popular choice to be one. He's creating the hate needed to get a terrorists to strap a bomb around their chests and give their life to Allah.

If he keeps at I'm sure he'll get the results he wants ,another 9-11 then he can claim he told you so.