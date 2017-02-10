Newsvine

6 Patriot Players not going to visit Trump at the White House so far.

By Stop Gun Insanity
Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:15 PM
I don't remember this happening before a player on the winning Super Bowl Team not visiting the White House for political reasons. I can understand it I wouldn't waste time on Trump either. So far he's done nothing to impress me or gain my respect. Just the opposite he loses more of my respect daily ,and I don't think I'm the only one who thinks that.

