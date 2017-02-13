Mike Flynn Lied Bigly Got Caught by Intelligence Agencies , Guess there not as Lame as Trump Claims

Flynn's a liar he did talk to Russians about sanctions while Obama was President. That's was illegal but the bad part isn't that ,it is that he lied during his conformation hearings , and lied to Mike Pence and other Trump People who backed his lies. It's all on tapes his calls to Russian officials he thought the C.I.A was asleep at the switch I guess.

These weren't the only calls he also called a lot during Trumps campaign why? To maybe coordinated hacking of Democrats . Sound like something called Watergate that happened in the past. But this time it's a thousand times worse.