Strange World where Russian Hackers are considered Patriots and American Hackers Are called Low-Lifes

In Trump World up is down ,right is left , and every thing is crazy and backward. Russia is good , we are all bad for not trusting Trump. I think those that are leaking information about Trump are the true patriots ,they know he's not playing with a full deck. Who really is in charge of this country ,is Trump just a figure head being led by others.

Who knows what goes on in the White House? Freak house maybe where the crazies run the place. Doesn't seem anything they do is coordinated one hand doesn't know what the other hand is doing. Trump tweets one thing his talking heads say another. Living in a land of confusion is not a healthy place to exist.