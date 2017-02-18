Newsvine

Stop Gun Insanity

 

Trumps First Budget PBS ,National Endowments ,NPR .and things like that get the axe.

By Stop Gun Insanity
Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:44 AM
Guess we become more stupid  and less creative as a country. Sad that Trump wants to make inner cities better then cuts the programs like the national endowments of art that fund many inner city projects. So the campaign to make Americans mindless sheep continues. We all become stupider as only Trump alternative facts become excepted truth.

