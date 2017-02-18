Guess we become more stupid and less creative as a country. Sad that Trump wants to make inner cities better then cuts the programs like the national endowments of art that fund many inner city projects. So the campaign to make Americans mindless sheep continues. We all become stupider as only Trump alternative facts become excepted truth.
Trumps First Budget PBS ,National Endowments ,NPR .and things like that get the axe.
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:44 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment